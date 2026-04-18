Paolo Banchero's Play-In bounce-back just shattered dream Warriors trade

The Golden State Warriors are going to be searching for their next step, and had the Orlando Magic missed the playoffs completely, perhaps they could have considered drastic measures. That could have opened up a (very small) door for a potential Paolo Banchero trade. A door the Warriors could have tried to step through.

Obviously, that would have been a crazy idea, hence the use of the word “dream.” However, considering the Warriors own their own picks and could theoretically find a way to throw in some young (cheaper) players, there could have been a slight possibility of a Banchero trade to Golden State.

But now that the Magic have gotten a glimmer of hope that this core could still compete—their smackdown of the Charlotte Hornets—a complete teardown seems unlikely.

Magic's Play-In win ended (unlikely) dream Warriors trade for Paolo Banchero

In the Magic’s first Play-In game, Banchero looked rough. He was passing up open threes, and when he did shoot the ball, it didn’t look pretty. The result was a Philadelphia 76ers victory.

That said, Banchero is still only 23 years old. He’s still in the very early stages of his career. And a trade to the Warriors could actually make some sense for both sides involved.

For Banchero, it would be a fresh start. A chance to thrive in a new environment while playing next to better floor spacing than he has ever seen while with the Magic.

Stephen Curry alone might provide more spacing than he has ever had around him with the Magic. The greatest shooter of all-time tends to have that effect on a basketball court.

Adding a guy like Banchero would not only help the Warriors compete in the short-term, helping Curry gun for a fifth championship, but he could be their branch into the future.

Golden State would have to trade a ton of picks. They would have to send out young players like Will Richard, Brandin Podziemski, or Moses Moody. They would have to find a way to make the money work. But it would be worth a try.

The Magic are about to enter a very dangerous position, inching closer and closer to the second apron. And since they aren’t exactly close to competing for a title right now, that’s not a great spot to be in.

Well, even if the Warriors had any interest in the dream Banchero trade (again, dream trade), Friday night may have ended it.

Because it gave the Magic hope for the future. The question is, will it be false hope?