Pelicans have already granted Kevon Looney the wish Warriors could no longer deliver

Kevon Looney only started once over his last 64 games for the Golden State Warriors, having seen his role significantly reduced over the past two seasons after being such a pivotal factor during the 2023 playoffs.

That led to Looney's departure to the New Orleans Pelicans during the offseason, with the veteran center signing a two-year, $16 million contract following a legendary 10-year career with the Warriors that included three championships.

New Orleans have not only granted Looney with a contract that he wasn't going to get from Golden State, but they've already provided him with the sort of on-court opportunity he was never going to be delivered had he remained in the Bay Area.

Kevon Looney got the start in his preseason debut for the Pelicans

Despite the prospect of an awkward fit with Zion Williamson in the front court, Looney got the start for the Pelicans in their preseason opener against Melbourne United in Australia on Friday. Part of that may have been to make use of the already built chemistry with himself and championship teammate Jordan Poole, with Willie Green rounding out his starting five with Trey Murphy III and Saddiq Bey.

Looney's start over impressive young center Yves Missi is certainly notable and perhaps an indication of the Pelicans plans entering the season. The 29-year-old averaged just 15 minutes per game during his final year with Golden State, but he could be set for a greater role on the floor if New Orleans believe his veteran presence is needed more so than their young duo of Missi and the injured Derik Queen.

Looney played 18 minutes in his Pelicans debut, finishing with three points, three rebounds and two assists in a quiet performance despite getting the start. The re-emergence of the two-man game between himself and Poole was notable to a degree, particularly when the former Warrior guard found Looney for his first field-goal -- a dunk -- early in the third-quarter.

The spacing concerns with Looney and Williamson could be a problem for the Pelicans to monitor going forward, having become far too much of a limitation for Steve Kerr after years of trusting the Draymond Green-Looney front court combination.

The Pelicans may look to combat that by urging Looney to extend his range, with the 10-year veteran taking but missing a top of the key 3-point attempt during the second-quarter. After taking just one 3-point attempt in each of the previous three years, Looney made two of his five attempts with the Warriors last season.

The Warriors will start their preseason action against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday -- the first of five outings before their regular season opener (also against the Lakers) on October 21.