Pelicans crush Warriors' ideal Jonathan Kuminga trade before it's even possible

It's just under a week until the Golden State Warriors are eligible to trade Jonathan Kuminga, but already arguably their most ideal trade for the young forward has flown out the window.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes on Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans are informing teams that they'll be retaining the quartet of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears past the February 5 deadline.

Pelicans have crushed thought of Trey Murphy III trade

The potential of flipping Kuminga and draft capital for Murphy was strong on the minds of many Warrior fans, particularly following confirmation of the franchise's interest in the Pelicans forward during the offseason.

Optimism had arisen in recent weeks given New Orleans have regularly been mentioned as a team interested in Kuminga, with ESPN even outlining a hypothetical deal on Thursday that would see Golden State give up their young forward, along with fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody and draft capital, in exchange for Murphy and sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins.

Sources: New Orleans Pelicans are disappointing the market in informing teams that Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears will remain with the organization past Feb. 5 trade deadline. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2026

Unfortunately it seems that hypothetical deal will remain as such, putting the Warriors in a tough spot with Kuminga who the franchise has already moved on from in leaving out of the rotation across 12 of their past 13 games.

Murphy's deep shooting and athleticism was seen as a perfect combination as Golden State chase a consistent third scoring option. Despite strong seasons from star duo Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors remain just 19th in offensive rating nearly halfway through the season.

Murphy is averaging a career-high 21.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals so far this season, shooting an efficient 49.5% from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range on nearly eight attempts per game. He dropped a career-high 42 points against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the week, having gone for 27 the game before in Miami.

Golden State had also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Jones as well, albeit it's become clear the roster is in need of offensive talent more so than the 27-year-old's defensive skillset. Perhaps his removal from trade discussions is a good thing for the Warriors, ensuring the 6'7" wing doesn't elevate a playoff competitor in the Western Conference such as the Los Angeles Lakers.

The only good news on the Murphy front is that is does provide the Warriors some clarity prior to Kuminga's trade eligibility, allowing them to move on from that chase and explore what else may be available before the deadline.