Jordan Poole may be eyeing a return to the Golden State Warriors, but his current presence at the New Orleans Pelicans is actually making life more difficult for his former team when it comes to trade talks.

The Warriors have notably had interest in Trey Murphy III and even Yves Missi, yet the Poole trade and other previous Pelicans move is reportedly driving the price up because Joe Dumars is trying to overcompensate for past failures.

Jordan Poole trade is driving up price of Warriors' targets

Reacting to the news that Dejounte Murray has requested a trade from the Pelicans, ESPN's Tim MacMahon outlined the Pelicans' current mindset in trade negotiations.

“I do believe that Joe Dumars has been so strongly criticized for the Jordan Poole trade, which by the way, he gave up CJ McCollum's expiring contract for that, which was nonsensical, then obviously for the Derik Queen trade, that he's overcompensating to where he feels like now if he's going to make a trade, he has to be able to win the press conference," MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

Perhaps this explains why the Pelicans roster has largely remained the same over the past 18 months despite winning just 26 games last season, and making a dismal 4-10 start to this campaign. Only time will tell if Dumars and the front office ever come to their senses, but it could have prevented a deal between the Pelicans and Warriors in the past 12 months.

Golden State's interest in Murphy dates back to the 2025 offseason, while they were recently linked to Missi as they search for another center option and resolve the Kristaps Porzingis situation over the coming weeks.

Warriors could be rewarded for their patience

The positive out of this from a Warrior perspective -- and for 28 other teams as well -- is that the Pelicans have clearly misserd the boat on trading the likes of Murphy and Herb Jones when they were truly at their peak value.

Should Golden State eventually land Murphy and/or Missi, it will likely be because New Orleans came down on their asking price. That would see the Warriors rewarded for their patience rather than rushing into paying overs, albeit there's no indication that a trade is actually imminent between the two teams.

Murphy's value has also been diminished by a worrisome knee injury that will see him miss a fifth-straight game against the Warriors on Monday night, while Missi has also only just returned from an 11-game absence due to his own knee issue.