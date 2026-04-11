Kevon Looney's first and perhaps only season at the New Orleans Pelicans has been less than ideal, and the treatment of the veteran center should be drawing the ire of Golden State Warriors fans.

Looney may be over a decade into his career, but the Pelicans are doing him dirty by asking the 30-year-old to play big minutes late in the season after little opportunity over the past few months.

Pelicans are doing Kevon Looney dirty with late season minutes

Looney started and played over 28 minutes during a 156-137 victory over the Utah Jazz earlier in the week, recording seven points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in what was his best performance of the season.

He also got the start and played nearly 25 minutes in the Pelicans penultimate game of the season against the Boston Celtics on Friday, though Looney was less effective in finishing with zero points, six rebounds, three assists while being a -29 in a 144-118 defeat.

Most tanking teams gift late-season playing time to young players to give them the opportunity to impress and build their reputation. While Looney will have handled this increased playing time like the professional he is, there's surely some disrespect in a 3x NBA champion only getting opportunity once the season is effectively dead and buried.

The game against the Jazz was just the fifth time Looney had seen the floor since at all since January 2, and only his 20th game all season after signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Pelicans in free agency last year.

Looney had played more than 20 minutes in a game just twice prior to this week, having fallen behind other front court options in Zion Williamson, Yves Missi and rookie big man Derik Queen.

Perhaps this playing time will help New Orleans evaluate whether to guarantee Looney's $8 million deal for next season, but it seems unlikely that they'll pick that one up considering their lack of role for the 30-year-old since his arrival.

Kevon Looney not the only former Warrior to get renewed minutes

Looney isn't the only former Warrior to get late-season minutes in the Pelicans rotation, with championship teammate Jordan Poole also entering the starting lineup over the last two games.

Poole had played in just four of the previous 18 games, having also been out of the rotation and perhaps more notably so considering the 26-year-old is making over $30 million annually on his contract.

Poole exploded for 34 points and four assists against the Jazz, but also struggled with only 11 points, three rebounds and three assists on 3-of-10 shooting in Boston on Friday.