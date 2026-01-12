Pelicans are learning what Warriors always knew about Jordan Poole

The New Orleans Pelicans are quickly learning why Jordan Poole wasnt the wisest investment, particularly after the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards had already given up on the 26-year-old on his current contract

Poole was a significant part of Golden State’s 2022 championship and will forever be etched in history as a result, but he quite simply hasn’t lived up to the fourth-year, $128 million contract he was given in the aftermath of that success.

Pelicans are learning what the Warriors already knew about Jordan Poole

Poole is one of these dynamic guards who can provide a huge source of offense when he's up and going, yet the efficiency can often be wayward which, combined with being an underwhelming defender, makes for questionable impact on winning.

Those players are fine so long as the contract reflects the up-and-down, inconsistent nature, only there was a thought when Poole signed that contract that he was developing into a future star who had a perfect mentor in Stephen Curry.

Yet less than 12 months after giving him that contract, the Warriors realized their mistake and moved on before the value diminished further. The Pelicans may be making the same realization now, but they may not get so lucky in being able to move Poole before the deadline.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Friday that New Orleans is informing teams that a host of players will be remaining with the franchise before the deadline, yet that group certainly didn't include Poole who has seen his role diminish at times under interim head coach James Borrego.

Poole has gone completely scoreless in two of his past four games, playing less than 12 minutes during Friday's 128-107 win over his former team in the Wizards. Poole did have 21 points on 6-of-8 3-point shooting against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, but that's part of the problem in you can't get that on a consistent basis.

The Pelicans are certainly prioritizing the development of rookie guard Jeremiah Fears, with Poole's inconsistent minutes and opportunity already coming despite Dejounte Murray remaining on the sidelines in his recovery from a torn achilles.

Poole is now averaging 15.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting only 37.3% from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range. New Orleans may look to move on before the deadline if an opportunity arises, but with one year still left on Poole's deal, that may be easier said than done.

In a roundabout way the Warriors managed to turn Poole into Jimmy Butler 18 months later, while the Wizards have now also benefited by acquiring Trae Young in the league's first big trade of the season earlier this week.