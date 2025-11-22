Pelicans paying $16 million to learn Kevon Looney lesson the Warriors already knew

The Golden State Warriors had to make one of their most painful decisions in recent memory this past offseason, letting veteran center and NBA champion Kevon Looney walk to the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency.

Yet, through the first month of the season, the Pelicans have quickly learned a lesson that the Warriors already experienced firsthand. Looney, despite his value as a veteran and a defensive piece, is no longer a productive player.

Through the first eight games in which he has been healthy, Looney has averaged just 13 minutes a night, posting 2.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 33.3% from the floor. While Looney's specialty was never as a scorer, these numbers are abysmal, and, as bad as New Orleans' season has gone so far, Looney's two-year, $16 million contract (with a team option, granted) has to make things sting a little more.

Kevon Looney could be cut out of the Pelicans' rotation entirely as the season wears on

As it stands, the Pelicans are 2-13 and are in sole possession of last place in the Western Conference.

This, without exaggeration, is disastrous. Not only was this supposed to be a competitive year for New Orleans given the presumed health of their core players, but they also are not in possession of their first-round pick for this season after trading up for Derek Queen in the last draft.

On the bright side, Queen and fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears have both looked excellent, and their play should go a long way toward appeasing their fanbase.

Yet, at the same time, Queen's excellent play, coupled with the stolid performance of second-year Yves Missi, has limited Looney's opportunities within the Pelicans' rotation.

This season, Looney is the 12th-highest paid center in the NBA, but he is operating currently as New Orleans' third center behind Queen and Missi. For context, the Houston Rockets are paying Clint Capela, who is operating behind Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, $7 million this season.

Yet, Capela has posted a 1.8 box-plus minus this season, while Looney has posted a -6.0: the worst mark of his career by a significant margin. The Pelicans have a -34.8 net rating with Looney on the court this season.

As unfortunate as it may be, Looney is ready for a limited, veteran role on a team that has young players to develop. He is likely performing that exact function for Queen and Missi right now, and the signing, therefore, will likely prove to be beneficial in the long run.

Yet, for a player making well over the taxpayer mid-level exception, Looney has clearly been a negative on the court this season relative to his contract value, and, in letting him walk, it is clear that the Warriors saw this coming from a long way off.