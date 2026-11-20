It feels to fans and many around the league that a Trey Murphy III trade is only a matter of time, yet that still requires the New Orleans Pelicans to change their stance on the 26-year-old in order to give the Golden State Warriors and other rivals a legitimate opportunity.

The Pelicans remain reluctant to move Murphy despite his current knee injury and the franchise's 5-11 start to the season, with the reported asking price still remaining unreasonable for the Warriors to truly consider.

Pelicans asking price for Trey Murphy III remains unreasonable for Warriors

According to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype on Thursday, the asking price for Murphy remained three first-round picks during the offseason. Additionally, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line also reports that the Pelicans remain reluctant to a move despite rivals teams, including presumably the Warriors, continuing their pursuit

"When I checked on it this week, I was apprised that Murphy is certainly aware of the widespread interest in his services but — very much unlike Murray — has not formally pushed for relocation despite the Pelicans' long-term struggles. And I continue to hear that New Orleans remains reluctant to contemplate parting with the in-demand swingman," Fischer said.

Golden State, needless to say, won't be giving up three first-round picks for Murray, particularly at this juncture where he's got a worrisome knee injury and started the season slowly nonetheless, averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 46.5% shooting from the floor and 37.7% from three-point range.

There's a strong likelihood that New Orleans have simply missed the boat on landing three first-round picks from any team. Even one whose projected to be a top tier contender for the next decade, such as the San Antonio Spurs for example, aren't likely to give up that much draft capital for a player who's a rung below All-Star status.

Pelicans headed for more failure with current trade stance

There's a reason New Orleans held a mediocre roster during the offseason rather than making any major changes. Their stance not only on Murphy but other potential trade candidates continues to be nothing short of fanciful, leaving a middling roster stuck in limbo and headed for more failure.

Their failures on previous deals, including with former Warrior Jordan Poole, is resulting in New Orleans' hard stance on their current players, with Joe Dumars and the front office still holding out false hope of acquiring two first-round picks for veteran wing Herb Jones.

As much as the Warriors may have interest in Murphy if he eventually becomes available at a reasonable price, they've got other options who could present themselves to be overly worried about the Pelicans' stance.