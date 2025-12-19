Perfect Warriors trade target is someone no one is talking about

The Golden State Warriors are struggling this season, hovering around .500 and losing close game after close game. They need to find a trade to shake things up, and the answer may be someone that no one is talking about: Quentin Grimes.

There are plenty of star players whose names are repeatedly brought up for the Warriors to trade for: Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lauri Markkanen, LeBron James. It was the same last season, when the Warriors did end up trading for Jimmy Butler. If the opportunity presents itself, such a blockbuster move could happen again for Golden State.

The team also has to consider smaller moves, trades to address a specific weakness on the current roster. Despite employing the greatest shooter of all time, with players like Butler and Draymond Green playing large roles the team remains light on shooting. They also have a structural weakness at the point of attack; their best options to defend on the ball are not consistent shooters.

The ideal player for the Warriors to target in a trade would be a consistent shooter, a solid defender, a capable secondary scorer and not be so expensive as to take them out of the sweepstakes for a star player should one come available. That list seems to describe a pipe dream — except there is one player out there who checks all of the boxes.

The Warriors should trade for Quentin Grimes

Nate Duncan of the Dunc’d On Basketball podcast was answering a question about Warriors trade targets and he brought up Quentin Grimes of the Philadelphia 76ers. Over the summer, when the front office was negotiating with Jonathan Kuminga, Grimes was also embroiled in restricted free agency and thus linked to the Warriors as a potential target. During the season, however, his name has not been a part of the robust Warriors rumor mill.

Grimes ended up signing the qualifying offer to play out this season in Philly before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. He made a bet on himself when the 76ers were only willing to pay him well below market value. How things have unfolded makes it appear that neither Grimes nor Philadelphia are committed to the relationship long-term.

That could make Grimes available on the trade market for a modest trade return. He has the ability to veto any trade, but going to Golden State to play next to Stephen Curry would seem like the kind of situation he might be open to — especially if there was an understanding of future contracts to make him whole.

Despite playing on a 76ers team with a loaded backcourt, Grimes is playing a large role and filling it quite well. He is averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game and hitting a respectable 37 percent from deep. He also makes only $8.7 million on the qualifying offer, making his salary relatively easy to match.

Having Grimes as either the bench weapon the Warriors have lacked or even starting next to Curry (Moses Moody has earned his starting role, but Steve Kerr loves to mix things up and no one is playing well enough to feel entitled right now) would give the Warriors a new look. Could Buddy Hield and a pair of seconds grease the wheels for the 76ers? Would a first-round swap? The cost shouldn’t be too high given how the 76ers essentially froze him out over the summer, and how Grimes can veto any trade trade to a team he doesn’t approve of.

Is Grimes the answer to all that ails the Warriors? No. Perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo would be. Perhaps another answer will shake free before the Trade Deadline. Perhaps there is no answer, and the dream is dead for this version of the team.

Yet one answer that would certainly solve some problems is Quentin Grimes, the trade target no one is talking about for the Warriors.