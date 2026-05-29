Pistons risk painful Jalen Duren reality Warriors know all too well

Nearly a year removed from the publicity and controversy that surrounded Jonathan Kuminga's contract with the Golden State Warriors, Jalen Duren could now become the most interesting player in the restricted free agency class this offseason.

The Pistons risk hurting the relationship with their All-Star center if they don't play the restricted free agency process the right way, something the Warriors know all too well after Kuminga's situation last offseason.

Pistons risk brutal Jalen Duren reality Warriors know all too well

Golden State had to wait all summer and until the end of September for Kuminga to finally sign a new contract. While the eventual deal was on the Warriors' terms, it certainly wasn't a positive experience for the franchise by any means.

The front office faced plenty of backlash for the elongated process, particularly given it forced other players to wait for the Kuminga decision given Golden State's cap situation. It was also evident to all that this was just a short-term re-commitment, and that Kuminga would eventually be traded as he was before February's mid-season deadline.

Perhaps none of this applies to Duren, but after an underwhelming playoff performance, there could be a significant gap between what he's chasing and what the Pistons are willing to pay. In fact, according to reporting from ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Thursday, it might be up to another team, not Duren or Detroit, to help ensure the situation doesn't drag on like Kuminga's did.

"Though there's a chance, especially after the impasse between the two sides last summer and fall during his extension negotiations, that Duren could seek a suitor to give him a hefty offer sheet that the Pistons would all but certainly match," Bontemps wrote.

Pistons may still get simple outcome on Jalen Duren's free agency

If one of the three teams with significant cap space -- the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers or Brooklyn Nets -- provide an offer sheet to Duren, the Pistons will be left to either let him walk, or the much more likely outcome of simply matching the deal to see the 22-year-old return.

Even then it's not an ideal outcome. We've seen recent history of teams matching offer sheets but harming relationships in the process, such as former number one overall pick Deandre Ayton who lasted only one more year with the Phoenix Suns after re-signing in 2022.

That's still easier though than what the Warriors experienced. On one hand they had leverage because no team with cap space came to Kuminga with an offer, but it also forced a standoff that frustratingly lasted for months.

Will the Pistons have learned from the Kuminga drama last offseason? For their sake and Duren's, they'll be hoping for a much cleaner and quicker outcome once free agency gets underway.