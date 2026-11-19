The Golden State Warriors were competitive in last week’s matchup against the Houston Rockets after Stephen Curry’s injury, but their past three losses have been nothing short of abhorrent and simply ugly to watch for the fanbase.

The Warriors notably have over $150 million sitting on the sidelines with Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody, yet the Detroit Pistons proved on Wednesday night that an injury crisis and missing star players shouldn’t be a total excuse for failure.

Pistons prove Warriors can’t blame injury crisis on recent results

Visiting the same Pelicans team who led by 24 against the Warriors after the first-quarter of their matchup just two days earlier, the Pistons were able to emerge with a double-digit victory despite the absence of franchise superstar Cade Cunningham, All-Star big man Jalen Duren, and their best shooter in Duncan Robinson.

Instead, the role players stepped up for Detroit. John Collins had 20 points and seven rebounds, Javonte Green had 18 points and seven rebounds, Paul Reed 17 points and seven rebounds, and Daniss Jenkins 17 points and nine assists as the lead ball-handler without Cunningham.

The Pistons proved that good system and effort can still overcome an absence of talent, particularly against more dysfunctional teams like the Pelicans who were made to look elite by a woeful Warrior offense in the early portion of Monday’s game which eventually finished as a 21-point defeat for the visitors.

Detroit aren’t the only team either that have withstood the absence of their stars to claim victory. The Cleveland Cavaliers only recently had almost the entirety of their rotation out against a Dallas Mavericks team who torched the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Warriors have been non-competitive over last three games

Granted, the injury issues are real and they’re the biggest reason for Golden State’s current struggles. But losing is one thing, and what the Warriors have produced since the Rockets loss to open the five-game road-trip has been something else entirely.

They’ve lost three-straight games by a combined 81 points. They’ve posted 94 points or less in all three games, and two of them came against genuinely bad defenses who had been leaking points to opposing teams like it was nothing. Either the coaching staff and available players have to take responsibility, or the front office does for not compiling more talent (especially offensively) at the end of the roster. Perhaps it’s a combination of both.

The Warriors wind up their five-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, and one has to hope that a return home can change some fortunes given the stars will remain out for the foreseeable future.