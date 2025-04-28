Playoffs may have already answered one of Warriors' biggest free agency questions

While many focus on the impending restricted free agency of Jonathan Kuminga, the young forward isn't the only player whose future with the Golden State Warriors may hinge on these current playoffs.

The Warriors will also have decisions to make on veterans Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney this offseason, both of who will become unrestricted free agents and could be looking for one more multi-year deal in their respective careers.

Game 3 proved the importance Gary Payton II has to the Warriors

Looney has had little impact in averaging less than 12 minutes so far in Golden State's first-round series against the Houston Rockets, but on the other hand Payton played the role of unlikely hero in Saturday's Game 3 victory at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry deserved immense plaudits for his monster 36-point, seven-rebound, nine-assist performance, yet it was Payton who had 11 points in the final six minutes including nine within a two minute burst that allowed the Warriors to take control.

Despite playing through both shoulder and thumb injuries, the 32-year-old had a playoff career-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting that proved pivotal in Golden State claiming victory even with Jimmy Butler sitting on the sidelines through injury.

It was the sort of performance that reiterates Payton's value to the team, and why Golden State should make it a priority to re-sign him this offseason. As good as he was in the fourth-quarter on Saturday, it's also a culmination of Payton's improved form over the second-half of the season.

The 2022 champion averaged 9.1 points on 61.2% shooting from the floor and 45% from 3-point range after the All-Star break, having averaged 5.3 points on 23.6% from beyond the arc in 43 games beforehand.

Payton has always been able to play effectively alongside Stephen Curry which was again proven in Game 3, but the numbers also suggest he's benefited -- like many of his teammates -- from the acquisition of Butler in early February.

There are still significant injury concerns surrounding Payton, having appeared in just 59 of a possible 164 games over the previous two seasons. That of course means there's a limit on how much they should be willing to spend in re-signing him, but it's nevertheless important that Golden State try to bring him back.

The Warriors chose not to re-sign Payton in letting him walk to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $27 million contract after the 2022 championship, before re-acquiring him less than 12 months later in a multi-team trade involving former second overall pick James Wiseman.