Popovich shares unique trait that separates Steve Kerr from other elite coaches

While Steve Kerr often draws criticism from fans on social media, there's no doubting his record with the Golden State Warriors over an 11-year career as the team's head coach.

Kerr is a 4x champion as a coach with the Warriors since his arrival in 2014, with that having followed on from the five titles he won as a player with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Gregg Popovich has shared the elite trait that separates Steve Kerr

Fans often claim that Kerr has ridden on the coattails of Stephen Curry, and while that may be true to some degree, his ability to lead championship teams is something that may still go under-appreciated.

Perhaps his rotations and other in-game decision-making can be questioned at times, but Kerr has a special knack of managing people and players that's ultimately led to so much success throughout his career.

It's why he was the first choice to lead Team USA following Gregg Popovich's departure in 2021, with the 59-year-old leading a star-studded roster to Gold at the recent Paris Olympics.

Kerr had been mentored by Popovich for years -- all the way from a coach-player relationship in the late 90's/early 2000's, to Kerr being an assistant with Team USA before taking the lead role. As a result of their extensive time together, Popovich knows just what makes Kerr different to other elite coaches, delivering an insightful quote during the third episode of the new Court of Gold documentary series.

"He has a special honesty about him. A special incisive nature to really figure out who you are," Popovich said of Kerr. "To find out what makes you tick. To actually care about what goes on in your head off the court as much as on the court."

Despite leaving Kerr and the Warriors in 2019, and rejecting a trade back to the franchise less than a fortnight ago, Kevin Durant shared a similar sentiment in regards to Kerr as the two teamed up in Paris.

"I think Steve has probably known me to the core more than any coach that I've played for," Durant said.

Despite question marks on his future with Golden State last season, Kerr re-signed on a two-year, 35 million contract extension -- making him the highest paid coach per annum in the league. He'll now look to lead the Warriors to a fifth championship, which would tie for third all-time alongside Popovich, Pat Riley and John Kundla.

Watch Court of Gold now only on Netflix.