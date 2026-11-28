Aside from a strong opening against the lowly Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors have been notoriously slow starters this season in a trend that only got worse in Portland on Friday night.

The Warriors never gave themselves a chance despite a spirited effort through the middle of the game, falling behind by 26 at the end of the first period and by 36 early in the second-quarter.

Warriors' sluggish starts are becoming impossible to ignore

Golden State, to their credit, battled back in and had multiple chances to cut the Portland lead to single-digits in the second-half, only for the hosts to put the game to bed in the final minutes as they secured their path through to the NBA Cup Quarter-Finals.

It was a familiar tale for the Warriors and a lack of offense early in the game, instantly trailing 20-3 and scoring just 11 points in the first 12 minutes -- an equal season-low. They tried to do it by committee as the game progressed, but the ongoing absence of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler continues to lead to one of the worst offenses in basketball.

In saying that, the Trail Blazers were without their own star pairing of Ja Morant and Damian Lillard, the latter of who was ruled out hours before the game and which gave the visitors hope of a third-straight victory.

That was instead snuffed out in brutal and tragically quick fashion, with Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson running riot early in the game. Avdija would finish with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, clearly proving the best player in the game which showed up in his +24 in 37 minutes.

Yaxel Lendeborg gets going during third-quarter

Golden State rookie Yaxel Lendeborg showed signs of life in the third-quarter, including producing what was the highlight of the game from a Warrior perspective with a vicious and-one dunk on a notable defender in Jrue Holiday.

A Yax JAM has the Dubs fired up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6OgfLuVvtk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2026

Lendeborg finished with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds in his 30 minutes, but it was nonetheless the sixth time in the past seven games that the Warriors have failed to reach triple figures as a team.

De'Anthony Melton had 17 points and seven rebounds on the back of his 24-point performance on Wednesday, while fellow guard Brandin Podziemski had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

Will Steve Kerr make another change to the starting lineup after another awful start? We'll find out when the Warriors head back home to face the L.A. Clippers at Chase Center on Sunday night.