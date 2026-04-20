Kristaps Porzingis comments give Warriors fresh reason to rethink plans

Kristaps Porzingis' latest comments indicate real uncertainty over his future with the Golden State Warriors, meaning the front office need to quickly rethink their plans and have a contingency in place if they do lose the veteran center.

Despite the team falling to 10th in the Western Conference and ultimately being eliminated by the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Porzingis enjoyed a positive time at the Warriors after being acquired shortly before February's trade deadline.

Yet that may not be enough to retain the 30-year-old who seemingly has a very open mind about his future after appearing in just 32 regular season games -- 15 of which came with Golden State following the trade.

Kristaps Porzingis uncertainty means Warriors need to rethink their plans

When asked by Melissa Rohlin of The New York Post on whether he wants to return to the Warriors, Porzingis responded, "that's a good question" before explaining his mindset heading into the offseason.

“As I said before, I haven’t had a good year. If I had a good year, I think I’d have a more clear picture of what I want to do," Porzingis said. "Because I’ve had an up-and-down year like this, this is an offseason in my career that I think I’m just going to take a step back, look at the whole picture and then see what’s the best direction for me.”

While the Latvian did acknowledge "I love it here (Golden State)," these comments will certainly bring some concern over whether the front office can retain their starting center just months after obtaining him for former seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga.

Porzingis remains a talented offensive player who will surely generate some interest depending on the price point and despite his injury/health concerns, while he certainly has plenty of ties around the league considering the Warriors are the sixth different team in his career.

Kristaps Porzingis leaving could throw Warriors plans into chaos

Golden State did finish the season with four centers on their roster (Porzingis, Al Horford, Quinten Post and Charles Bassey), but none of them are yet fully under contract for next season. Perhaps more importantly, Porzingis is really the only starting caliber player among that group, with Horford just as integral but a bench piece for all but 13 games this season.

Therefore, what do the Warriors do if Porzingis was to leave? They need an insurance plan in place to acquire another starting-level big man, whether that be via trade or in free agency where Golden State will be somewhat limited once again.

The hope is that the franchise can still re-sign Porzingis to a deal that accommodates the risk that comes with his health concerns, but if not then a sign-and-trade may be the best outcome to ensure the Warriors get something out of his departure.