1 dream, 1 ambitious and 1 realistic trade target for the Golden State Warriors
Dream: Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant's future again became a storyline in the wake of the Phoenix Suns' first-round elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with major success still eluding the 2x Finals MVP since he left Golden State in 2019.
The Athletic reported that Durant wasn't overly happy with the tay he was used by the Suns in his first full season with the franchise, while ESPN's Stephen A. Smith labelled the 35-year-old a 'problem' in Phoenix and that he "is never happy."
A reunion between the Warriors and their former superstar makes a lot of sense, with Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley having identified Golden State as the best fit for Durant should he pursue a move away from the Suns over the coming months.
Durant remains one of the league's best players, having averaged 27 points on a ridiculously efficient 52.3% from the floor and 41.3% from three-point range. The 14x All-Star is set to make $51.2 million next season, but the Warriors do have the salary and young/future assets to cobble together a reasonable trade package.
However, trading for Durant should still be seen as a pipe dream for Golden State. There's been no indication of him wanting out, and even if he did, it's unlikely that Phoenix would be interested in trading him to a direct pacific rival.
The Suns have already made a notable change by replacing Frank Vogel with Mike Budenholzer as head coach, with the front office appearing set on continuing with the trio of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal despite the financial complexities.