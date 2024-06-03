1 dream, 1 ambitious and 1 realistic trade target for the Golden State Warriors
Ambitious: Jimmy Butler
If Durant was the name to monitor a month ago, attention may have now turned to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler who is the latest to be heavily linked to a blockbuster trade this off-season.
Heat President Pat Riley was publicly critical of Butler's trash-talking from the sidelines while he was injured during the team's first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Reports of uneasiness at the franchise have since followed, with the Warriors one of a number of teams likely to be interested should that materialize into trade discussions.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported last week that "if the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree." He had earlier said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast that Butler was a risky target but a cultural fit with Golden State's veteran core, while colleague Tim Kawakami labeled the 34-year-old a "Warriors kind of player."
The combination of injury history and contract situation is a major concern, but Butler would certainly fit the mold of adding another star alongside Stephen Curry. The 6x All-Star has averaged over 20 points in each of his past five years, while his career high 41.4% from three-point range this season lends itself to some optimism regarding his fit with the Warriors.
While Butler appears a far more realistic target compared to Durant right now, he should still be viewed as an ambitious option given there's no great indication that Miami are interested in giving up their franchise star.