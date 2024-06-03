1 dream, 1 ambitious and 1 realistic trade target for the Golden State Warriors
Realistic: Jarrett Allen
Slater also reported last week that the Warriors are likely to prioritize the offense side of the ball in adding a dynamic scoring wing, rather than focusing on the defensive side and the potential of a more experienced rim protector.
Yet given the expected trade price and salary of players like Durant and Butler, Golden State's most realistic option may be someone like Jarrett Allen who can help fortify their defense and elevate it back to top five in the league.
The Warriors may be comfortable with Draymond Green and impressive young center Trayce Jackson-Davis, but will that truly cut it against the man mountains in the Western Conference like Nikola Jokić, the trio of bigs in Minnesota, Anthony Davis, and rising stars Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren?
Allen could be the solution to that issue, with the Cleveland Cavaliers big man likely to be on the market this off-season as the franchise looks to re-tool their roster around Evan Mobley and one of Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland.
The 26-year-old averaged a career-high 16.5 points and 2.7 assists this season, along with 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. After missing the final eight games of the playoffs due to a rib injury, The Athletic reported that some teammates were frustrated at Allen's unwillingness to return to the floor.
The 2022 All-Star has a manageable two years and $40 million remaining on his deal, but while he may be a realistic option for the Warriors, they'll face plenty of competition with NBA insider Marc Stein suggesting Allen will be one of the most coveted trade targets this offseason.