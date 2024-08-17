1 Free Agent at each position Warriors could regret missing out on
Power Forward: Jalen Smith (signed with Bulls on three-year, $27 million contract)
Looking through the power forwards that signed around the Warriors price range this offseason, it's hard to see how the front office could have done much better than acquiring Kyle Anderson.
But while Anderson may have been the best available signing at this position, there are legitimate question marks on his fit in the Golden State front court after a season in which he shot just 22.9% from beyond the arc.
Signing Jalen Smith to a similar contract would have been a far riskier option for the Warriors, but could have equally delivered greater upside. The former tenth overall pick averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds with the Indiana Pacers last season, shooting a career-high 42.4 from three-point range on 2.4 attempts per game.
Smith could have brought a point-of-difference to Golden State's front court, while the 24-year-old is also young enough to suggest he has plenty of development left in comparison to a veteran like Anderson.
Center: Jonas Valancuinas (signed with Wizards on three-year, $30.3 million contract)
The Warriors still have a genuine question mark when it comes to their starting center position -- do they rely on a 34-year-old, 6'6" Draymond Green to play above his size all season, or put up with the offensive concerns starting him alongside second-year big man Trayce Jackson-Davis?
Jonas Valancuinas could have answered that question, even if he doesn't totally fit the mould of what a Golden State center has traditionally been in recent years. The Lithuanian averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, shooting 55.9% from the floor but just 30.8% from deep.
Valancuinas signing with the Washington Wizards was eyebrow-raising for many, and there's already been trade speculation surrounding the 32-year-old before he even plays a game for the franchise. If choosing not to go after Valancuinas ends as a regretful move for the Warriors, they could probably spend a pick or two acquiring him via trade mid-season.