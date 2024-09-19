1 Pivotal Question Facing Every Warriors Player Entering Training Camp
Pushing for rotation minutes
Buddy Hield - Can the defense hold up to be more than a bit-part player?
Having shot 40% from three-point range on 7.6 attempts per game over the course of his career, we know Hield is going to be one of the best shooters in the league. Can the 31-year-old prove viable enough defensively to make the offense worth it though? That might be the difference between being a 12-18 minute per game player, and a 20-25 minute player.
Moses Moody - Has the decision-making become better/quicker?
Steve Kerr was pretty direct when asked about Moody at the end of last season, stating that his "decision-making on both ends need to improve." If it has, don't completely rule out Moody from being a candidate for a starting role.
Kyle Anderson - Can the perimeter shot return?
Anderson shot 41% during the 2022-23 season, only for that to plummet to 22.9% last season. 'Slo Mo' will never be an elite shooter, but it will be important for him to prove capable of knocking down an open three-point shot when he gets the opportunity.
Gary Payton II - Healthy?
Payton has been cast aside somewhat in rotation calculations, largely because he's had various issues that have kept him to just 66 of a possible 164 regular season games over the last two years. It's easy to forget the Warriors were still significantly better when Payton was on the floor last season, compared to when he was on the sidelines.
Kevon Looney - Is the shooting forecast real?
Kevon Looney has already outlined his expectation to shoot more threes next season, but that's far easier said than done in reality. It could well be the difference between re-establishing a solidified role, and being out of Kerr's rotation completely.
Lindy Waters III - Could elite shooting propel into minutes?
Waters shot a scorching 43.5% in both the G League and NBA last season. With reasonable size at 6'6", there's a pathway to minutes if his shooting proves a real difference-making element.
Gui Santos - Can the scoring improve?
Santos impressed in 23 games during his rookie year, but much of that came down to his defense, rebounding and ability to make the hustle plays. Can he add to his offensive game to become more of an offensive threat? The 22-year-old averaged the most minutes of any Brazilian player during the Olmypics, yet was just sixth on the team in points per game.