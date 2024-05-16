1 trade, 1 signing that could push the Golden State Warriors back towards contention
Trade Acquisition: Kevin Durant
The easiest way for the Warriors to launch back into a title contender is to acquire a superstar, and there's little doubt a reunion with Kevin Durant would fit the requirement of more support for Curry.
Durant's future has been a source of conversation ever since the Suns embarrasing first-round elimination. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went further into detail on a segment of First Take earlier this week, stating that the 35-year-old is "never happy" in Phoenix.
The two-time Finals MVP would have to request a trade again, and ideally specifically to the Warriors if this is any chance of happening. The Suns aren't going to want to help their pacific rival out, even if Golden State would have a reasonable offer that could help replenish Phoenix's young and future assets.
The Warriors' package would perhaps look something like Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and one or multiple first-round picks. While the franchise could retain the young duo of Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, it would be a certain sign of prioritizing the next two or three seasons around Curry, Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
As unhappy as Durant may have been in Phoenix under now-axed coach Frank Vogel, he still put up absurd offensive numbers. The two-time Finals MVP averaged 27.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 41.3% from three-point range. A Durant-Curry combination may not be as formidable as it was in their first iteration, but it would very likely lift the Warriors back towards the top of the conference.