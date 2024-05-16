1 trade, 1 signing that could push the Golden State Warriors back towards contention
Free Agent Signing: Simone Fontecchio
As a team in the luxury tax, the Warriors will once again be limited with what they can do come free agency. That means they need to look at sneaky value signings, rather than any huge splash like what they did with Durant in 2016.
Simone Fontecchio may fit the bill as a player who could provide huge impact, yet doesn't have a huge sample size which could keep him within Golden State's price range. After a year and a half in Utah following an extensive career in Europe, the Italian exploded with greater opportunity on a league-worst Detroit Pistons team.
Fontecchio was one of the few positives for the Pistons over the final weeks of the season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds on a hot 42.6% from three-point range. That's not some outlier number though, with the 28-year-old having shot 39.1% from beyond the arc in his 50 games with the Jazz prior to the trade.
If the Warriors were to pull of the Durant trade, signing someone like Fontecchio would become a high priority given they'd likely give up a pair of forwards in Wiggins and Kuminga, along with one of their best three-point shooters in Moody. He's the type of plug-and-play option who could close a game in a lineup alongside Curry, Thompson, Durant and Green.
Yet even if the franchise didn't acquire Durant, there would still be a need for Fontecchio given Golden State's lack of three-point shooting in the front court. In the Warriors hunt for an Otto Porter Jr. type player from their 2022 championship season, Fontecchio may be someone capable of filling the void.