1 underrated move that proves Warriors are still capable of front office excellence
The Golden State Warriors need to make major changes this offseason to reinvigorate their championship hopes, but some fans aren't holding their breath given the often inactivity from the franchise in recent seasons.
The Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade was a blockbuster trade in theory, but it failed to have significant impact as the Warriors failed to make the playoffs this season. Golden State may be considered the winners of that trade, and so to in their decision to move James Wiseman for Gary Payton II in February last year, yet neither trade has really brought a game-changing element to the franchise.
The Golden State Warriors' trade for Trayce Jackson-Davis, while seen as minor at the time, proves they're still capable of front office excellence
But if there's one move that should provide some optimism to what the Warriors could do this offseason, it's the front office's initially underrated decision to acquire the draft rights to Trayce Jackson-Davis nearly 12 months ago.
Of the trades Golden State have orchestrated in the past three years, it's the Jackson-Davis one that may prove the most franchise-altering and has a decade long impact. And all it cost them was sending cash to the Washington Wizards.
After initially being viewed as a minor move on the edge of the roster, Jackson-Davis defied expectation in his rookie season to become a major part of the Warriors' present and future. The 24-year-old had per 36 stats of 17.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per game, having become a starter over the final 11 games of the regular season where Golden State had a 9-2 record.
Golden State now need to make a more impactful trade, one that ideally brings them a second star to partner Stephen Curry. That's going to take far greater risk than than the move to acquire Jackson-Davis, but at the very least that trade should prove Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are capable of identifying and orchestrating a deal that brings significant change.