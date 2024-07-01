10 Free Agents Warriors could now target with new-found financial capacity
1. Tobias Harris
Coming off a five-year, $180 million contract, Tobias Harris is set for a major pay decrease that could easily see him land on the NTMLE. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are showing interest in the 6'8" forward.
While he came under fire again for a poor first-round performance in the playoffs, Harris' regular season was solid where he averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35.3% from three-point range.
The 31-year-old likely presents as the best option for Golden State, and perhaps the only one who could genuinely be a top three scorer on the team next season (that may be a worry). Perhaps that can be part of the pitch to Harris, though other cap space teams are likely to offer more financially.
2. Gary Harris
While the raw box score numbers don't particularly show it, Gary Harris had a minor career revival in 2023-24 as an impactful rotation piece to the Orlando Magic's rise up to an Eastern Conference playoff team.
The 29-year-old started in half of his 54 games, averaging 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and nearly a steal in 24 minutes per game. Harris shot 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from three on nearly four attempts per game, percentages that reflect his career averages.
Like many of the names on this list, Harris isn't an exciting option by any means and is probably someone the Warriors should be trying to get at less than $10 million should they be interested.