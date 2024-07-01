10 Free Agents Warriors could now target with new-found financial capacity
3. Buddy Hield
With the Warriors in desperate need of shooting given the imminent departure of Klay Thompson, they'll be hard pressed to come across a better perimeter sniper than Buddy Hield.
The 31-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across his time with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers last season, shooting 38.6% from three on nearly seven attempts per game.
It was actually a down year for Hield who has twice averaged over 19 points per game, and who shoots 40% from beyond the arc in his career. The 6'4" guard is far from a perfect player, but his sheer shooting ability may just have Golden State interested.
4. De'Anthony Melton
A back injury limited De'Anthony Melton to just 38 games last season, meaning he'll likely fall to somewhere between $8-12 million per season which could prove a steal given his multi-faced skillset.
The 26-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in the 2022-23 season, shooting 39% from three-point range on over five attempts per game. Melton may not have one elite skill, but he's capable of impacting in a number of ways on both ends of the floor.
The 6'3" guard could prove another more experienced version of Brandin Podziemski, with that pair likely to battle for Thompson's vacant shooting guard role if the Warriors are capable of luring Melton in free agency.