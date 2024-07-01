10 Free Agents Warriors could now target with new-found financial capacity
5. Caleb Martin
One of the most proven playoff performers on this list, Caleb Martin really rose to prominence with his startling performances during the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals last year. The 28-year-old has opted out of his $7.1 million player option, with the clear and reasonable expectation of garnering a deal in excess of $10 million per season.
Martin averaged a career-high 10.0 points with the Heat this past season, also adding 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.4 minutes (including 23 starts). The 6'5" forward can be a streaky shooter but it is a solid 35.7% for his career on three attempts per game.
Not only would Martin be a solid addition to the Warrior rotation, but his presence could lend the franchise to being more willing to move on from 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins as similar type three-and-D forwards.
6. Nic Batum
Despite averaging nearly 26 minutes and making 38 starts in 2023-24, Nic Batum is not returning to the Philadelphia 76ers according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko. The Frenchman averaged 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, proving almost exclusively a three-point shooter on offense where he shot 39.9% on 3.1 attempts.
Batum's last game with the 76ers came in Game 6 of the first-round where he nearly proved the difference-maker, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Batum is the kind of player Golden State would have liked to have in recent seasons, but given the franchise doesn't appear like a strong contender heading into next season, adding a 35-year-old may not make a whole lot of sense this time around.