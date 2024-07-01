10 Free Agents Warriors could now target with new-found financial capacity
7. Kyle Anderson
Kyle Anderson is the type of player whose value doesn't always show up in the box score, with his 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season not overly indicative of the impact he can make on both ends of the floor.
The 30-year-old can handle the ball, pass and defend at a high level, while he can prove a creative scorer even though he's doesn't garner respect from beyond the arc. That lack of shooting ability may inhibit Golden State's interest, particularly given the lack of spacing already in the front court.
Even if the Warriors did have interest in Anderson, why would he leave the rising Minnesota Timberwolves for a team that looks like they're on the way down? Perhaps not an overly realistic target even if he's in the right price range.
8. Cedi Osman
Another capable three-point shooter who could garner interest from the Warriors as a result, Cedi Osman averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc in 2023-24.
The 28-year-old could be a solid addition to the rotation, but he's more a bench depth piece than anyone who's going to challenge for a starting/prominent role. That could make him a realistic target, particularly if Golden State are willing to offer upwards of $7-8 million per year.