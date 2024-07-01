10 Free Agents Warriors could now target with new-found financial capacity
9. Tyus Jones
As frustrating as it may be that Chris Paul departed without the Warriors getting anything in return, the other pressing aspect is that the franchise needs to actually replace his role as the back up to Stephen Curry.
Golden State won't do better than Tyus Jones, and even he is likely to want more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The 28-year-old started all 66 games with the Washington Wizards last season, averaging career-highs in points (12.0), rebounds (2.7), assists (7.3) and three-point shooting (41.4%).
Jones would be perfect as a player in the prime of his career who could handle the non-Curry minutes, while also playing his fair share of minutes alongside the two-time MVP. Unfortunately it's unlikely he'll be in the Warriors' price range, albeit still a name to monitor regardless.
10. Malik Beasley
If Golden State want a pure 3-and-D shooting guard to fill Klay Thompson's shoes, they may not get a better option than Malik Beasley. Sure, the 27-year-old isn't the scorer Thompson is, but he's a better defender at this point of their respective careers.
Beasley averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds this season, having shot the three at a highly efficient 41.3% on 6.9 attempts per game. After losing his starting role to Patrick Beverley late in the season, the eight-year veteran is not expected to return to the Milwaukee Bucks (per Chris Haynes) and could potentially be lured to The Bay under the promise of a starting role and a bump in contract.