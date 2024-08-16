The 10-Game stretch that will make or break the Golden State Warriors season
The Golden State Warriors 2024-25 schedule was officially released on Thursday, bringing with it a number of notable matchups to look forward to next season.
From Klay Thompson's return on November 12 to hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, there'll be no shortage of big games for the Warriors who will have 24 games on national television and an additional 12 on NBA TV.
This pivotal late-season 10-game period could make or break the Golden State Warriors playoff hopes for 2025
A series of long road-trips and lengthy homestands will underpin Golden State's season, but one particularly 10-game stretch could come to define their playoff aspirations. There's no doubt that the start of the season will be important for a franchise entering under some pressure, with that set to only intensify given seven of their first 10 games are on the road.
Yet with a trio of homestands consisting of six, six and seven games mid-season, the Warriors should be optimistic of keeping their playoff hopes alive come the final portion of their campaign. This is where their most important 10-game stretch is likely to come from, starting with a matchup against the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on March 17.
From there Golden State should enter as heavy favorites at home against the Toronto Raptors, before another tough matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors will then enter a six-game road-trip starting with winnable games in Atlanta and Miami, before swinging back to the Western Conference in visits to New Orleans, San Antonio, Memphis and Los Angeles to meet the Lakers.
To round out the 10-game period, the Warriors will head back home to once again face the Nuggets -- a team who they've lost seven-straight games against over the past two seasons. It's a 10-game span that could throw up any sort of record, such is the competitiveness of the league right now.
Perhaps you could pencil in the home game against the Raptors as a likely victory, yet the corresponding fixture last season saw Toronto blast past Golden State in a 133-118 victory. Perhaps wins in Atlanta and San Antonio are also expected, but the other seven games are all 50-50 at best for the Warriors.
You could see a dismal 2-8 or 3-7 record during this stretch, but you could also see Golden State winning seven or eight of the 10 to further boost their chances of a return to the postseason. With only five games to go following that 10-game slate, don't be surprised if the Warriors fortunes are based on this crucial period.