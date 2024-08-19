10x NBA All-Star criticizes Warriors' Steve Kerr amid expected coaching exit
Steve Kerr may have two years remaining on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, but it appears his time as coach of Team USA may have reached its conclusion.
After the disappointment of finishing fourth at last year's FIBA World Cup, Kerr made amends at the recent Paris Olympics where he led Team USA to a 98-87 victory over the hosts in the Gold Medal game.
Yet despite the success of topping the podium at the Olympics, Kerr still came under fire throughout the tournament, particularly in relation to his rotation decisions amid a star-studded Team USA roster.
Carmelo Anthony has criticized Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr for his handling of Jayson Tatum throughout the Olympics
10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has been the latest to take umbrage with Kerr's treatment of Jayson Tatum, with the 3x All-NBA First Team member having been a DNP twice throughout the tournament including in the Semi Final against Serbia.
Having sat court-side during Team USA's campaign in Paris, Anthony outlined on the 7PM in Brooklyn show that he understands why Tatum may have not played, but that he didn't agree with how Kerr and the coaching staff went about it.
"I’m cool with you saying he’s not going to play, just be honest, this is where we have a lack of communication", Anthony said. The now-retired 40-year-old is one of the greatest players in Olympic history, having become the first male player to win three Gold Medals.
Anthony's comments come amid a report from NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday that "Kerr is not expected to continue as USA Basketball men's head coach." The 58-year-old had previously taken over from mentor Gregg Popovich following his time as an assistant at the 2019 World Cup and the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
Kerr's departure is likely to lead to a promotion for either L.A. Clippers head coach Ty Lue or the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, both of who were assistants for Team USA in Paris.
Kerr's tenure with the Warriors had drawn speculation after a disappointing start to last season, before the 4x championship-winning coach ultimately re-signed with the franchise on a two-year, $35 million deal.