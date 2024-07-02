11 breathtaking and legendary Klay Thompson moments from his time with the Warriors
13 years after being taken with the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Klay Thompson leaves the Golden State Warriors as the last player to ever wear the No. 11 jersey at the franchise.
Klay's departure is a heart-wrenching moment for the franchise and its fans who have rode all the ups and downs of a legendary career. While there was some sorrow in the form of two serious leg injuries, they were heavily outweighed by the exhilarating moments that came to define Thompson's impact on one of sports' most notable dynasties.
Klay Thompson provided countless moments that will live forever in both Golden State Warriors and NBA history
The 34-year-old officially departed the Warriors on Monday, leaving for the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract that returns the franchise two second-round picks and a valuable trade exception.
The transactional elements of this will be discussed at length in other articles -- for now we must reflect on everything Klay Thompson provided for a Golden State team that was largely bereft of success when he arrived in 2011.
In a statement on Monday, the Warriors honored Klay's contributions to the franchise, promising that one day in the future he'll be forever immortalized with his No. 11 jersey hanging in the rafters.
Klay departs having amassed five All-Star Game appearances, and having helped deliver four championships to a franchise that hadn't lifted a title since 1975. He played the game with joy and in a manner that few, if any, could match throughout history. Perhaps only his teammate, Stephen Curry, can reach the level of elite shooting Thompson does when in rhythm.
In doing so, Thompson electrified crowds and those watching everywhere around the globe. He rejuvenated the Warriors into a powerhouse, bringing with it millions of new fans to not only the franchise but the league as a whole.
In honor of the year and pick he was drafted, and his enshrined jersey number, let's look back at 11 legendary Klay Thompson moments starting with some of his unbelievable regular season performances: