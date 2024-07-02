11 breathtaking and legendary Klay Thompson moments from his time with the Warriors
5. "Game 6 Klay" is born
The moniker "Game 6 Klay" has emerged through a number of performances, but none more so than Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.
Trying to overcome a 3-1 series deficit, Klay delivered a then playoff record 11 three-pointers to keep Golden State from elimination after they trailed by eight entering the fourth-quarter. 19 of his 41 points came in the final period, nailing huge shot after huge shot to give the Warriors a 108-101 victory.
Golden State would head home and complete the comeback in Game 7, and while they didn't go onto win the NBA Finals, the franchise acquired Kevin Durant that offseason and went on to win the following two titles. It's fair to say that Durant doesn't land in the Bay if the Thunder win that series, which would have certainly happened if not for Klay's heroics in Game 6.
6. Klay saves Warriors again
The second of Golden State's two titles with Durant came after they trailed the Houston Rockets 3-2 in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. Klay had 35 points on an efficient 13-of-23 shooting and 9-of-14 from beyond the arc in Game 6, helping to stave off elimination again before the Warriors completed the comeback on the road in Game 7.
7. Klay helps seal Rockets fate
Led by an MVP in James Harden, the Rockets were truly a formidable force in the late 2010's. They again had an opportunity to topple the Warriors in the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals, particularly after Durant went down injured in Game 5.
With Durant out and Stephen Curry going scoreless in the first 24 minutes, Klay kept Golden State in the game with 21 points in the first half on 8-of-15 shooting and 5-of-9 from three-point range. It allowed his back court teammate to catch fire for 33 points in the second half, proving a classic splash brothers performance that completed a 4-2 series victory. Houston have only won one playoff series in the five years since.
8. Klay silences cocky Grizzlies
Game 6 Klay extended to May 2022 as well, just months after he returned from his 2.5 year absence through injury. The Memphis Grizzlies made a lot of noise as the new kids on the block on their way to the Western Conference Semifinals, but Klay would ensure they'd go no further with a series-clinching 30 points, eight rebounds and three blocks on 11-of-22 shooting from the floor and 8-of-14 from three-point range.
As much as the two major leg injuries will in no way define Klay's career, they did provide moments that brought an incredible array of emotions that will never be forgotten. Let's reflect upon them: