11-year NBA veteran floats possibility of East rival luring Warriors' free agent
Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson continues to mull over his future with the Golden State Warriors still nearly two months out from the start of NBA free agency.
Despite an up-and-down season that finished in spectacularly poor fashion against the Sacramento Kings, Thompson is still expected to garner a contract in excess of $20 million per season.
The Philadelphia 76ers could fulfil their need for more shooting by luring Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors
Few teams have the cap room to outright sign Thompson away from the Warriors, but those that do could very much be interested in the services of someone who shot 41.8% from three-point range over the last 28 games of the season.
One of those teams could be the Philadelphia 76ers who were officially eliminated from playoff action on Thursday. In reference to the team’s need for more shooting next to the star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, 11-year NBA veteran Austin Rivers proposed the 76ers as a potential destination for Thompson.
"Klay’s a guy honestly, in terms of everybody talks about him leaving the Warriors, you talk about shooting? That’s a guy who can go there, doesn’t need a lot of dribbles, can defend still at a high level, can space the floor and is always a shooting threat. Even on an off night you have to guard Klay Thompson."- Austin Rivers
He may not defend at a high level like his pre-injury prime days, but Rivers is nonetheless right in evaluating the five-time All-Star as an excellent potential fit for the 76ers. Philadelphia looked to add more shooting at the deadline with the acquisition of Buddy Hield, yet the 31-year-old was rather disappointing outside of Thursday’s Game 6 defeat.
Hield came alive with 20 points on 6-of-9 three-point shooting, but otherwise scored just two total points between Games 1 & 5, including back-to-back DNP’s in Games 4 & 5.
The Orlando Magic have been the team most linked with a move for Thompson given their need for more shooting, while the Dallas Mavericks have also been proposed as a team that could orchestrate a sign-and-trade for the 34-year-old.