12 Players who turned their back on the Golden State Warriors
11. Stephen Jackson
Before there was Stephen Curry there was Stephen Jackson, acquired via trade by the Warriors in a 2007 deal with the Indiana Pacers. After winning a title early in his career with the San Antonio Spurs, "Cap'n Jack" bounced around the league as a high-volume scoring wing before landing with the Warriors. His career blossomed with Golden State, and he averaged 20 points per game for the first time in his career in both 2007-08 and '08-09.
Things fell apart quickly from there. The Warriors were spiraling downwards from their "We Believe" high in 2007 and won just 29 games in 2008-09 and were on track for even fewer the following season. Jackson, after signing an extension in the offseason, began to communicate his unrest before the season even began.
After being fined in the preseason, Jackson began feuding with head coach Don Nelson so dramatically that it led to Jackson's public criticism of Nelson. Just a couple of weeks into the season he made a trade demand, providing a list of five teams he was interested in joining and essentially forcing the Warriors' hand.
Rather than let Jackson's negativity permeate their young locker room for any longer than necessary, the Warriors quickly conducted trade negotiations and ended up accepting an offer from the Charlotte Bobcats -- not one of Jackson's five listed teams. Golden State got back Raja Bell and Vladimir Radmanovic, a pair of players who wouldn't factor much for the Warriors moving forward.