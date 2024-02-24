12 Players who turned their back on the Golden State Warriors
9. Draymond Green
Few players have been more impactful to the Golden State Warriors throughout history than Draymond Green. One of the best defensive players in NBA history, Green was a defensive linchpin for six Finals teams, four champions, and a record-setting 73-win season.
If all of the good of Green's contributions could be weighed without any of the negatives, he would be challenging for the second-best player in franchise history. Unfortunately, the negative factors in too, and for all of the winning Green brought to the team he took some away as well, including at least one championship.
Green plays with a fire, kindled from disrespect and stoked by every interaction he has with opposing players and referees. That fire has spilled over a number of times, including a swing at LeBron's groin in the 2016 NBA Finals that led to a Green suspension and opened the door for a Cavaliers comeback.
It didn't end there. Green feuded with Kevin Durant during the 2018-19 season, including an on-court argument during a game. He punched Jordan Poole prior to the 2022-23 season, and everyone has agreed that moment ruined their chances of a title defense. Most recently, he hit multiple players in the 2023-24 season, the worst of which led to an indefinite suspension and cast doubt on his future with the team.
While a player turning his back on a franchise by leaving it seems the most stark, Green's inability to stop working against the Warriors' success is every bit as damaging, if not more so.