$180 million forward floated as sign-and-trade possibility for Warriors
Following a disastrous first-round playoff series where he averaged less than 10 points per game, few have drawn more criticism than Tobias Harris in recent weeks. Yet it's that same criticism that could make the veteran forward a target for the Golden State Warriors.
Harris made $39.3 million this season, with no one's contract value expected to diminish more than his once free agency hits. But while the 31-year-old was worth nowhere close to the five-year, $180 million contract he's coming off, he may be an attractive target on nearly a third of the annual salary.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris could loom as a potential sign-and-trade target for the Golden State Warriors in the coming weeks
There's a dream that Harris may be obtainable for the Warriors on the taxpayer mid-level exception, but it's unlikely that his value falls that far to below $6 million per year. However, that may not mean their chances of acquiring Harris are completely dead in the water depending on their level of interest.
In a recent episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami suggested that Golden State could execute a sign-and-trade for Harris as early as next month once free agency hits.
"There's a potential way to do this...They (76ers) don't want him. This is a way for them to get players back for somebody they don't want anymore...That's a guy who could help them (Warriors)."- Tim Kawakami
In theory, the Warriors could trade Gary Payton II and Moses Moody for Harris who could sign a multi-year deal on around $14 million per season. That would be contingent on Payton opting in to his $9.1 million player option by June 19, though Golden State could alternatively guarantee all of Kevon Looney's $8 million contract and use him in the trade.
Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists with the 76ers this season, having shot 48.7% from the floor and 35.3% from three-point range. Those numbers are more than tolerable if the player is making less than $20 million, particular for a team that could do with another scorer and capable shooter from either forward position.
Harris could further add further flexibility to a front court that includes Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, potentially making one of that trio more expendable in another trade later in the offseason.