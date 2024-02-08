2 last-minute trade proposals for Golden State Warriors to consider before deadline
Trade No. 1: Andrew Wiggins to the Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks got off to a hot start this season but have fallen off significantly since then. In their last 15 games the Mavericks are just 7-8, same as the Warriors, and they have slipped to 8th in the Western Conference standings. They are one Luka Doncic two-week injury away from falling out of the Play-In Tournament entirely.
That would be a disaster for a team that pushed a lot of chips in for Kyrie Irving at last year's trade deadline. The two players have only played together in half of the games since the deal, as one or the other (Kyrie more often than not) has missed the game due to injury. When healthy this looks like a good team capable of winning a playoff series; the rest of the time they look like an abject disaster.
The Mavericks know this, and they are rumored to be in the mix for every forward on the market. From Jerami Grant to Kyle Kuzma to Bobby Portis the Mavs are active, and that includes a look to Andrew Wiggins on the Warriors. Here is what a deal could look like:
The Mavericks get Wiggins to provide perimeter shooting and secondary (or even tertiary) scoring ability alongside solid perimeter defense. He absolutely destroyed the Mavs in the two team's Western Conference Finals showdown in 2022.
The Warriors would get back center depth in Richaun Holmes and a versatile stretch-forward in Grant Williams who is stout defensively but can also shoot the ball. Add in a first-round pick, and the Dubs would be getting substantial value back for a player who has grown toxic in the eyes of many around the league.