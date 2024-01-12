2 proposed Andrew Wiggins trades after Golden State Warriors' forward linked to rival teams
With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, veteran forward Andrew Wiggins continues to emerge as the player most likely to depart the Golden State Warriors.
Hopes of Wiggins returning to his best form are wearing thin, with things somehow getting worse for the 28-year-old even after his disappointing start to the season. The former number one overall pick has tallied 11 combined points on 4-of-19 shooting over the last three games, while also recording a team-worst -63 plus-minus in that period.
A pair of Eastern Conference teams have been linked to Andrew Wiggins as speculation mounts on the Golden State Warriors' forward
Speaking on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Thursday, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami stated his belief that the Warriors will trade Wiggins before next month's deadline. Yet with the 2022 All-Star's production only getting worse, the question arises on which team/s would possibly have interest in adding Wiggins.
However, it sounds like Wiggins may accrue more rival interest than otherwise expected, with a pair of Eastern Conference teams linked to him on Thursday. Among a host of similar three-and-D forwards, Hoops Wire's Sam Amico mentioned Wiggins as a possible target for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Being traded to the Cavaliers would be a full circle moment for Wiggins. After being selected first overall in 2014, he would never play a game for the franchise after being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love.
The Indiana Pacers could also be in the mix for the 10-year veteran, with Yahoo Sport's Jake Fischer confirming on Thursday that the franchise could have interest in Wiggins and fellow Warrior forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Wiggins is currently in the first of a four-year, $109 million contract, making for an interesting case on who the Warriors could get and the sort of value Wiggins may return. With that in mind, let's look at two possible deals starting with the Cavaliers.