2 proposed Andrew Wiggins trades after Golden State Warriors' forward linked to rival teams
Jarrett Allen continued his strong form in the absence of fellow big man Evan Mobley on Thursday, recording 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks against the Brooklyn Nets in Paris.
In the last 15 games without Mobley, Allen has averaged 16.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and over a steal and a block per game. Although he's been impressive, the validity of the Mobley-Allen combination is still under question and dates back to the latter's poor display in the 2023 playoffs.
We've seen what rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis can do playing off the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, with Allen likely to provide much of the same while also providing a much better and more consistent defensive presence.
Golden State's issues in that department were again on display against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, having given up 21 points in 21 minutes to Jonas Valančiūnas. While there may be question marks on their offensive fit, there's no doubt a Draymond Green-Allen frontcourt combination would fortify the Warriors' struggling defense.
Okoro would practically take Moody's place in the rotation, becoming a bit-part piece capable of being another point-of-attack defender. The Warrior third-year wing probably holds slightly more value given some untapped potential, along with the fact Okoro will be a restricted free agent in the offseason.
This is a good trade for Golden State, but not one that's going to necessarily make a huge difference. Allen is simply a far better player than Wiggins is right now, so you could realistically expect the Cavaliers to ask for more than just a future first-round pick.