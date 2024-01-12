2 proposed Andrew Wiggins trades after Golden State Warriors' forward linked to rival teams
When news of Indiana's potential interest in Wiggins surfaced, most Warrior fans would have looked directly towards Pacers' big man Myles Turner. The thought of the 27-year-old on Golden State isn't a new one, particularly throughout a significant period where Turner appeared gettable.
However, Turner seems as set in Indiana as he's ever been, and subsequently any thought of a Wiggins-for-Turner trade is probably wishful thinking from a Warrior perspective. Attention should then turn to the most realistic Pacer target -- Buddy Hield.
Fischer recently reported that Indiana have made Hield available in trade talks, having been unable to come to terms on a contract extension for the 31-year-old. Hield won't do much for the Warriors defensive issues or their lack of size, but he would form perhaps the most potent shooting trio of all-time alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Hield is averaging 12.5 points per game on 37.5% from beyond the arc this season, having shot exactly 40% on an average of nearly eight attempts through his eight-year career. The former sixth overall pick is making $19.2 million on his expiring deal, allowing the Warriors to open up financial flexibility by getting off Wiggins' long-term money should they wish.
This deal also includes T.J. McConnell which is an addition based on the idea that Chris Paul would be moved in a seperate trade. While long speculated, Indiana don't appear too willing to give up the veteran back-up point-guard, so Golden State would probably have to entice them with a protected first-round pick. The 31-year-old has averaged 8.0 points and 5.1 assists in 15.9 minutes per game, while shooting an efficient 54.5% from the floor.
Alternatively to McConnell, the Pacers could give up someone like former 10th overall pick Jalen Smith, though the Warriors would likely be less interested given he would likely fall behind Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Allen is ultimately the best returning player among the two trades, making the Cleveland deal the better option for Golden State should they choose to move on from Wiggins.