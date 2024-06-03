2018 NBA champion urges West contender to trade for former Warriors' guard
After a blockbuster trade that saw him depart the Golden State Warriors nearly 12 months ago, it's fair to say Jordan Poole's first season with the Washington Wizards didn't quite go according to plan.
Poole was expected to have another breakout season with greater offensive opportunity, but instead that backfired as the 24-year-old often buckled under the pressure of greater defensive attention placed towards him.
2018 NBA champion Nick Young has urged the Minnesota Timberwolves to consider a trade for former Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole
Poole average 17.4 points in less than 42% shooting from the floor and less than 33% from three point range, with his future again hitting the spotlight in what was the first season of a four-year, $128 million contract.
The young guard's underwhelming play has seen his contract branded as one of the worst in the league, which in turn will make it difficult for the wizards to trade and move on from the remaining three years.
However, in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday, former Warrior champion Nick Young suggested the recently eliminated Minnesota Timberwolves should have interest in acquiring Poole this off-season.
With the veteran leadership of Mike Conley and rising superstar Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves certainly don't need an addition to their starting back court. Perhaps they could do with more explosive guard play off the bench, despite the presence of the much-improved Nickeil Alexander Walker.
That's not the type of player you're going to pay upwards of $30 million per season to, and nor did Poole prove himself the sort of winning player that the Timberwolves would want after reaching the Western Conference Finals.
Clarkson, who will make $28.4 million over the next two years, would certainly fit the bill if Minnesota are searching for another microwave scorer off the bench. Yet that's not likely to be at the top of their priorities given they already possess Sixth Man of the Year winner Naz Reid.
Poole averaged a career-high 20.4 points in his final season with the Warriors, before being traded to the Wizards alongside Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and a protected future first-round pick for Chris Paul and the draft rights to Trayce Jackson-Davis.