No. 17: Los Angeles Lakers select Jordan Hawkins, UConn
The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely whiffed on their original pick here, taking Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. He is an undersized wing who specialized in making tough midrange shots in college, a really narrow wheelhouse to try and live in at the NBA level. Perhaps after a bad rookie season he begins to take steps forward and finds his niche.
What is even worse for the Lakers is that they didn't just make a bad pick, they missed out on players who would have been incredibly helpful to them. Five of the players selected in the lottery of this redraft went after the Lakers' pick here, including a run of Jamie Jaquez Jr., Brandin Podziemski and Cam Whitmore with the three next picks of the draft. They were so close to adding a meaningful player.
This time around they have to reach a bit lower, but still come away with a player in Jordan Hawkins who would meet a real need for them. The 6'5" wing hit 36.6 percent of his 4.4 3-point shots per game (9.2 attempts per 36 minutes) and profiles as a true movement shooter, able to sprint off of screens, catch and pull up immediately. That type of player is a true weapon. Defensively, Hawkins has some work to do, but having a reliable and valuable skill is worth the pick at this point in the draft.
Original Pick: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
No. 18: Miami Heat select Anthony Black, Arkansas
The Miami Heat are one of the teams quite happy in real life that don't enjoy the realities of a redraft, when all of the mistakes by teams ahead of them are wiped away. Jamie Jaquez Jr. proved to be a perfect pick for Heat culture and will be a long-term starter for them. He is long gone this time around, and so the Heat pivot for more of an upside play.
From Goran Dragic to Kyle Lowry to Terry Rozier, the Heat continue to cycle through veteran options to start at point guard. Here they get a young point guard to develop, a player in Anthony Black who brings a lot to the table in terms of defense, rebounding, playmaking and feel for the game. His jumpshot is a major issue, but he can be a useful player without it. If the shot hits, he could be a future All-Star. That variance is wide, but it's worth a shot here, especially by a team in the Heat with such a record of developing talent.
Original Pick: Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA