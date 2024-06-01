2023 NBA Redraft: Podziemski skies into the Top 10 as Warriors land forward
No. 19: Golden State Warriors select Toumani Camara
Just like the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors have to face a bit of a letdown with Brandin Podziemski off the table here. They can't even turn to their second-round pick, Trayce Jackson-Davis, as he went in the lottery as well. Their real-life success has bred a redraft scenario where they need to pick a lower-rung prospect.
If they are going to do that, they have a decision to make between lower-upside players who showed real impact as rookies and project as reliable rotation players on a good team, or taking a shot on a higher-upside player with a longer timeline and lower floor. They would be justified in taking a talent like Jarace Walker or Leonard Miller and trying to add a long-term starter to their young core.
Instead, they will take 6'8" forward Toumani Camara here, one of the best defenders in this draft class. Originally a throw-in to the Deandre Ayton trade after going 52nd overall in the draft, Camara established himself as a starter with the Portland Trail Blazers and was one of their bright spots in a losing season.
Camara can defend any position, with the lateral agility to take on guards and the size and leaping ability to bang with bigs. As a wing defender he would be extremely valuable to the Warriors, especially if they move on from Andrew Wiggins. He is unlikely to ever be more than a dependent player on offense, but his shot has improved over the past few seasons across multiple levels and he might become reliable enough from deep to allow his defense onto the court for a good team.
Original Pick: Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara