2023 NBA Redraft: Podziemski skies into the Top 10 as Warriors land forward
No. 20: Houston Rockets select Jarace Walker, Houston
The Houston Rockets took Ausar Thompson with the 4th pick of this redraft, and here at 20 they land another high-upside defender to pair with him in Jarace Walker. Drafted originally in the Top 10 for his combination of defense and playmaking, Walker had a slow start to his career and now has Pascal Siakam above him in Indiana. He would face a similarly crowded frontcourt room in Houston, but on a team with a strong track record of developing players in recent reasons.
Original Pick: Cam Whitmore, Villanova
No. 21: Brooklyn Nets select Marcus Sasser, Houston
Houston players go back-to-back in our redraft here as Marcus Sasser moves up a few slots after originally going 25th to the Detroit Pistons. He doesn't have a lot of size at 6'2" but he plays bigger than that, hounding opposing guards and wings. His shot was a weapon early in the year and cooled off late, but he still his 37.5 percent from deep and 87.9 from the line. He should be a backup point guard for a long time in the league.
Original Pick: Noah Clowney, Alabama
No. 22: Brooklyn Nets select Leonard Miller
The Brooklyn Nets have back-to-back picks here, and originally took a pair of project players in big man Noah Clowney and wing Dariq Whitehead. Clowney was fine as a rookie and Whitehead was recovering from offseason surgery, and either one could be considered in this late-first range. The Nets will instead pick up Leonard Miller, who didn't see much playing time on a contending Minnesota Timberwolves team but showed a lot of verve in the G League as a do-it-all big. If and when the Wolves move one of their expensive bigs, look for Miller to start filling the role.
Original Pick: Dariq Whitehead, Duke
No. 23: Portland Trail Blazers select Kris Murray, Iowa
The Portland Trail Blazers land right where they started here, taking Iowa forward Kris Murray in real life and in our redraft. Murray was the epitome of the word solid as a rookie, playing hard on both ends of the court, but his shooting was ice-cold. If his college track record is reliable, that should come around and he should be a long-term rotation forward. There is a real question of whether it will, however, and that is why he didn't move up the board this time around.
Original Pick: Kris Murray, Iowa