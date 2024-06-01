2023 NBA Redraft: Podziemski skies into the Top 10 as Warriors land forward
No. 24: Dallas Mavericks select Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
The Dallas Mavericks took on the salary of Richaun Holmes on draft night in return for the 24th pick, which they used on forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Like many project picks on winning teams he didn't see much playing time, so it's hard to land him on a redraft. The Mavericks here pick Gonzaga wing Julian Strawther, who worked his way into the Denver Nuggets' rotation before a season-ending injury held him out of the playoffs. His shot looks like a real weapon and he has touch around the basket and should thrive playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas.
Original Pick: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette
No. 25: Detroit Pistons select Craig Porter Jr., Wichita StateNo.
The first undrafted player makes an appearance, as Craig Porter Jr. went from outside the draft to a worthy first-round selection. He stepped up as a rookie when the Cleveland Cavaliers dealt with injuries (i.e. all season long) and was a capable backup, with a steady hand and a fearless shot. The Pistons can use all the steadiness they can get, and Porter should be a reliable backup point guard for the next decade.
Original Pick: Marcus Sasser, Houston
No. 26: Indiana Pacers select Rayan Rupert, France
The Indiana Pacers took Belmont shooting guard Ben Sheppard with this pick, and he played well enough as a rookie to crack their playoff rotation afer Bennedict Mathurin went down. He would be a fine pick here as a low-upside role player, but the Pacers instead roll the dice on French wing Rayan Rupert. Playing for the Portland Trail Blazers this year he showed a jumper that was better-than-advertised, and his incredible length on defense could bring things together into a 3-and-D steal at this point in the draft.
Original Pick: Ben Sheppard, Belmont
No. 27: Charlotte Hornets select Dariq Whitehead, Duke
The Charlotte Hornets are not in a rush here, and rather than taking a low-percentage shot on Nick Smith (their original pick) or a low-upside shot on someone like Ben Sheppard, they roll the dice on former Duke wing Dariq Whitehead. At 6'7" he has great size and showed real shooting and shot creation ability at lower levels, but played in just two games this season as he recovered from offseason surgery. If healthy, he is a worthy roll of the dive to develop into a good player.
Original Pick: Nick Smith Jr, Arkansas