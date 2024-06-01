2023 NBA Redraft: Podziemski skies into the Top 10 as Warriors land forward
No. 1: San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama, France
It is absolutely no surprise to anyone that the San Antonio Spurs will again be selecting French center Victor Wembanyama with the first pick of our redraft.
Wembanyama just completed one of the greatest rookie seasons in modern history, nearly making an All-NBA Team and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He led the league in blocked shots at 3.6 per game, chipped in another 1.2 steals and averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds.
Wembanyama is the kind of player you build a future champion around, someone on a trajectory to be the best player in the league. He is a completely unique player in terms of both size (7'4" with an insane wingspan) and skill, swatting shots out of the rafters on one end and nailing 3-pointers on the other.
Even in years with a clear No. 1 player it's worth having a discussion of what it would take for another player to overtake them. Not so with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. He is miles ahead of every other player in this draft class and most players from other draft classes, and he is the unquestioned first pick in our redraft.
Original Pick: Victor Wembanyama, France