2023 NBA Redraft: Podziemski skies into the Top 10 as Warriors land forward
No. 6: Orlando Magic select Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
The Orlando Magic made a strong leap up the standings this season, finishing with the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and pushing the more-experienced Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games. They have a strong three-player core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs and need to find the right pieces to fill around them.
That player is not and was never going to be Anthony Black, who is still a really good prospect and won't fall far out of the lottery. Black's complete lack of a jumpshot is too restrictive on a team without consistent shooting, but the Magic loved his defense and rebounding when they originally took him sixth overall.
Enter Brandin Podziemski, who brings defensive intensity, elite rebounding and yet also 38.5 percent 3-point shooting. The Golden State Warriors had an up-and-down season but Podziemski was great from the jump, working his way into the starting lineup and proving himself indispensable. He makes plays everywhere on the court, skying for rebounds and diving for loose balls and throwing crazy knuckleball passes for buzzer-beating 3-pointers.
Originally the 19th pick in the draft, Podziemski clearly deserves to go in the Top 10 and finished as a First Team All-Rookie player this season. He is an incredibly smart player and knows exactly where to be, and he can juice the Magic's shooting without costing them anything on defense. He may lack the upside to be an All-NBA player, but he's an ideal starting guard and has upside to grow even further.
Original pick: Anthony Black, Arkansas