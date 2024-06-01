2023 NBA Redraft: Podziemski skies into the Top 10 as Warriors land forward
No. 9: Utah Jazz select Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
In the original draft, the Utah Jazz addressed their frontcourt with the No. 9 pick and picked up a point guard at 16. In our redraft that order is reversed, and it puts the Jazz in the catbird seat for which guard to select. Do they go for their original pick, Keyontae George; do they add defensive maven Cason Wallace? Or do they stop the skid of Scoot Henderson and bet on him putting together his talent moving forward?
The upside of Henderson is too great here, especially for a team in Utah that doesn't have its backcourt of the future figured out. They need a player with Top-10 upside, and Henderson has that. Even in the midst of a terrible rookie year where he shot 38.5 percent from the field he showed flashes of a steady floor general with crafty finishing and confidence in his jumper, even if misplaced. He has a lot of work to do to simply be decent, but it's worth a roll of the dice in case he can still become great.
Original Pick: Taylor Hendricks, UCF
No. 10: Oklahoma City Thunder select Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wildcats
Last June the Oklahoma City Thunder traded up with the Dallas Mavericks to select Kentucky guard Cason Wallace. As they looked at their roster and young core, a guard who could defend at a high level and hit shots was one of their highest needs. Rather than risk another team taking him, they traded up to get their guy. And it's hard to argue with that decision, for all that the Mavericks got to have their cake and eat it too in drafting Dereck Lively.
Wallace stepped in and was immediately impactful as a rookie, staying in the rotation and making a decent case as the Thunder's fifth-best player in the playoffs. He can absolutely hound people on defense, and playing as a catch-and-shoot option much of the time he nailed 41.9 percent of his 3-point shots. For a Thunder team that already has its No.1 and No. 2 options, Wallace is an ideal complementary piece to push them over the top.
Original Pick: Cason Wallace, Kentucky