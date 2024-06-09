3 blockbuster trades Warriors must explore to find direct Andrew Wiggins upgrade
1. Jimmy Butler
If there's one big name that's getting linked with the Warriors right now, it's Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Reported tension in Miami has been speculated in recent weeks, owing to the veteran forward's contract extension eligibility, along with Pat Riley's public criticism of Butler for trash talking while on the bench for the entirety of the franchise's first-round series defeat to the Boston Celtics.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported last week that Golden State would have interest in Butler were he to become available, with the 34-year-old a capable second offensive star while possessing similar, if not better defensive stoutness than Wiggins.
Following news of the Warriors potential interest in Butler, FanSided's Jonathan Lurensky formulated an intriguing three-team trade also involving the Orlando Magic. Here's how it looks:
Looking at this purely from a Golden State perspective, the initial thought is that the front office would do well to acquire Butler while retaining their best young asset in Jonathan Kuminga. That's going to be key in most trades, particularly for a player in their mid 30s who isn't considered a top 10, perhaps not even top 15 or 20 player in the game.
However, giving up three first-round picks, one of this league's best rookies in Brandin Podziemski, a talented but under-utilized Moses Moody, and the salaries of Wiggins and Chris Paul, is still a hefty price to pay for someone of Butler's age and slight injury history.
Getting Cole Anthony as well shouldn't be completely disregarded, but the young point guard would be a 15-minute per game bench player at best. Remove one of the picks or Podziemski and the Warriors may agree if they're sufficiently prioritizing the remainder of Stephen Curry's prime.