3 blockbuster trades Warriors must explore to find direct Andrew Wiggins upgrade
2. Mikal Bridges
Mikal Bridges continues to be a name to monitor for rival teams, even if the Brooklyn Nets would prefer to add a bona fide star alongside the three-and-D wing. If the Warriors wish to pry the former Sun out of Brooklyn, it's likely to take a significant price tag given the number of suitors they'll need to compete against. Let's have a look at a potential deal:
On the surface, giving up three first-round picks and a player who was an All-Star two years ago, in exchange for someone who's never been an All-Star, appears like a tough pill to swallow. Yet that's the reality of how far Wiggins value has fallen, and just how much Bridges will be desired if he's on the trade market.
There's no doubt that Bridges would simply be an upgraded version of Wiggins in Golden State's small-forward spot -- someone who could take the opposition's best guard/wing while providing complementary scoring to Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga and potentially Klay Thompson.
Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 37.2% from three-point range. That field-goal percentage should probably be taken with a grain of salt given the burden he's held as a number one option -- expect that number to return closer to his career 48% playing alongside Curry, Kuminga, etc. Day'Ron Sharpe could also be a very handy back up center, particularly if Golden State choose to move on from veteran Kevon Looney this offseason.
While giving up three picks for Bridges may seem too much, the key is the Warriors would be getting a player that's 27-years-old without giving up one of their four young players. With Bridges, Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, the franchise would at least have the nucleus to be a reasonable team once Curry is well out of his prime.